MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in partnership with the relevant government agencies, is running two hospitality centers to take care of children while their parents are performing Umrah and offering worship at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



The hospitality centers were established next to the Haram Emergency Hospital in the Third Saudi Expansion area inside the Grand Mosque. The centers have the capacity to accommodate approximately 1,500 children per day. It entertains girls between the age of one and 10 years and boys between the age of one and eight years.



The centers are supervised by a specialized team of consultants and specialists. The children are provided with meals. The facilities at the center include a dining hall, a sleeping area, a physical play area, a skill activity area, and an area for watching visual performances. The center hosts educational models of the landmarks of the Two Holy Mosques and the methodology of performing religious rituals.



The center provides its services free of charge to families who come to perform Umrah and worship at the Grand Mosque. The Haram authorities have ensured the highest quality standards and safety at the hospitality center, which works around the clock.

