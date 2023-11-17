PARIS — The UNESCO has announced that Saudi Arabia has secured a seat on the Executive Board for the term 2023-2027 during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference.



Prince Badr bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, said: "As one of the founding members of UNESCO since 1946, Saudi Arabia fully supports the enhancement of the education, culture, and science sectors globally."



He added that the Kingdom's victory is a result of the member states' confidence in Saudi Arabia's effective contribution to supporting the three sectors in achieving sustainable development goals and serving as catalysts for empowerment and prosperity worldwide.



Prince Badr emphasized that Saudi Arabia, as one of the first countries to include the cultural dimension in the G20 agenda, continues to deepen the positive impact of international cooperation in the three sectors.



He highlighted the Saudi Fund at UNESCO, through which the Kingdom launched six pioneering projects to make a positive impact on global cultural heritage, supporting the protection and enhancement of culture and heritage.



The minister explained that Saudi Arabia, through its membership in the Executive Board of UNESCO, will collaborate with member states to strengthen international cooperation, achieve the organization's strategic targets, and sustain its vital role within UNESCO.



This marks Saudi Arabia's second consecutive win in the elections to the Executive Board, following its previous victory for the 2019-2023 term. The Kingdom actively participated in proposing various significant resolution projects, supporting other projects that serve the public interest, and contributing to the realization of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

