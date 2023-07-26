MADINAH — The Madinah Development Authority, in partnership with the Islamic University, launched the ‘Learn Arabic’ program for non-native speakers.



The program provides an opportunity to learn the Arabic language for non-native speakers by achieving quality and excellence through studying a world-standard educational curriculum, featuring advanced technologies.



This is keeping pace with modern trends in language education programs, contributing to the development of cultural and educational tourism, and enhancing the educational status of the Kingdom globally, in addition to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and promoting the activities of knowledge economies.



The program is launched as part of the initiatives and efforts aimed at transforming Madinah to be a center for learning the Arabic language, inspiring cultural and educational tourism, and a source for spreading knowledge culture. This is through the advantages granted by short and medium-term education programs to visitors, tourists, health practitioners, workers in diplomatic missions and all those interested in learning the Arabic language.



The program, which extends to six semesters, was designed in accordance with the standards of the Common European Framework for Languages, and includes six levels:Pre-A1, A1, Ar, B1, Br, and C from elementary to advanced, and the duration of each level is six academic weeks with a total of 15 hours per week.



The program is also based on communicative events in which the learner participates, including daily, professional and academic situations that enable him to use the language in day-to-day life, in addition to the educational bag, study laboratories, e-books, technical equipment, open conversation sessions in the university library and listening to lectures. There will be shuttle transport service for trainees between the university and the Prophet’s Mosque during the duration of the program.



The Islamic University said that the in-person study program is available at the university for all those who have obtained an entry visa to Saudi Arabia, through pre-registration and submission of applications for individuals and groups via the website https://elp.iu.edu.sa/ProgramBatch?programTypeId=2.

