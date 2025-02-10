RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that Saturday, February 22, will be an official holiday for both the private and non-profit sectors in observance of Saudi Founding Day.



Founding Day marks the anniversary of the establishment of the First Saudi State by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727, celebrating the Kingdom’s deep historical roots, national unity, and strong leadership bond that has connected Saudi citizens to their rulers since the founding of Diriyah as the state’s first capital.



The occasion highlights the early Saudi efforts in establishing security and stability, which profoundly shaped Saudi society after centuries of division and instability.



It serves as a reminder of the Kingdom’s enduring legacy, tracing its journey from the First Saudi State through the leadership of Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud, founder of the Second Saudi State, and culminating in the unification of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman.



Today, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has solidified its regional and global standing, achieving progress in various sectors while maintaining its deep cultural heritage and national identity.



Across the Kingdom, cities will host cultural and artistic events celebrating Saudi history, heritage, and unity. These activities will reflect the nation's journey through prosperity and challenges, showcasing the resilience and pride of the Saudi people in their rich historical legacy. The events will also serve as a testament to the enduring values of national unity and identity, upheld through every stage of the Kingdom’s development from its founding to the present day.

