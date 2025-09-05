RIYADH — The popular online gaming and creation platform Roblox announced that it has complied with the requirements, set by the General Authority for Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia, to censor content and address violations within the game.



The measures agreed-upon by the General Authority for Media Regulation and Roblox included blocking more than 300,000 games in the "Social Gathering Games" category, protecting children and society from the negative effects of video games. It was also agreed to temporarily disable voice and text chats until more effective tools for monitoring Arabic digital content are developed.



The announcement follows widespread criticism for content that incites inappropriate behavior among children. The online gaming giant also committed to providing a safer digital experience for children, adolescents, and youth in the Kingdom and the region, while promoting positive values ​​and avoiding harmful behavioral repercussions. This step aims to protect young players from potential online risks and ensure a fun, family-friendly gaming experience.



The Saudi Authority for Media Regulation affirmed that these measures reflect the Kingdom's commitment to building an effective partnership with global platforms to develop an environment that aligns with the culture of Saudi and Arab society and meets the needs of gamers and creators.



"After discussions with several government agencies, including the General Authority for Media Regulation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are committed to developing and enhancing our capabilities in the field of communication and content moderation in the Arabic language," the company said in a statement.



The online gaming giant confirmed that it will monitor content using advanced artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to recruiting specialized Arabic-language moderators, and suspend some communication features, including in-game chat, for all users in Saudi Arabia. "This step reflects our commitment to working closely and collaboratively with the General Authority for Media Regulation, seeking to build a platform that best serves the needs and culture of the gaming and creative community in the Kingdom, and supports skills development, education, and the growing creative economy."



Roblox affirmed its unwavering commitment to the safety of its users and to its mission of connecting millions of people daily with optimism and respect. The gaming platform, launched in 2006 by Roblox Corporation, allows users to design, share, and play games created by other community members. The platform is particularly popular among children and teenagers, offering millions of user-generated experiences across genres.

