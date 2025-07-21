RIYADH — Prince Khaled bin Talal has announced the passing of his son, Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, following nearly two decades in a coma after a severe traffic accident in London in 2005.



Prince Khaled stated that funeral prayers for his son will be held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, following Asr prayer.



Known widely as “The Sleeping Prince,” Prince Alwaleed fell into a complete coma after the accident during his studies in the UK.



He remained under close medical supervision for almost 20 years, never regaining consciousness despite brief episodes of limited movement that offered fleeting moments of hope.



Throughout this period, Prince Khaled firmly resisted removing life support, expressing unwavering faith that life and death rest solely in God’s hands.



His son's condition attracted immense sympathy across the Kingdom and beyond, with millions closely following his story over the years.



Prince Alwaleed’s prolonged medical struggle came to an end with the announcement of his death on Saturday, closing a chapter that deeply touched the hearts of many.

