Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, renowned for its commitment to unparalleled hospitality, is pleased to introduce Luigi Vespero as the newly appointed Cluster Director of Food and Beverage, signaling a significant addition to the hotels’ leadership team. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the culinary operations across the distinguished properties of Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, Ajman, and Fujairah, leading the culinary teams in all of the hotels dining venues. In a career spanning 25 years in the hospitality industry, Luigi brings with him extensive experience in culinary management and a passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences.

With a dynamic background, Luigi has honed his skills alongside renowned chefs with Michelin awards, including working at Gordon Ramsay Holdings in London, where he served as Senior Chef de Partie. His leadership journey continued as Director of F&B and Culinary Operations at the Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai in 2021, and as Cluster Head Chef at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in 2013 to 2016. Notably, Luigi also held the esteemed position of Group Director of F&B at Gargash Group in 2023, overseeing a diverse portfolio of brands across the UAE and UK, including The Artisan, Weslodge Saloon, Hotel Cartagena, and Farzi.

Throughout his career, Luigi has garnered significant recognition for his culinary success, earning accolades such as The Power List 'Executive Chef' in Hotelier Middle East 2021, and Most Commented Executive Chef of the Year in Hotelier Middle East 2020. Additionally, he has been honored with the Culinary Excellence Award in Hospitality Middle East 2019 and named Chef of the Year in BBC Good Food Middle East 2018, among numerous other prestigious awards. With his unparalleled expertise and distinguished track record, Luigi Vespero is set to make a lasting mark as the Cluster Director of Food and Beverage at Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, Ajman, and Fujairah.

Luigi Vespero, with his visionary leadership and profound expertise, will play a pivotal role in propelling the hotels' F&B department towards new horizons of culinary innovation, guest satisfaction and operational excellence. In response to his recent appointment, Luigi Vespero expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "I am delighted to be joining the esteemed Fairmont team across Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, Ajman, and Fujairah. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase culinary craftsmanship and uphold the renowned culinary expertise that is synonymous with Fairmont. My commitment remains steadfast in delivering remarkable dining experiences and turning moments into memories for each guest.”

Also commenting on this, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Joe Nassoura said, “F&B remains at the heart of what we do, and this appointment reflects our ongoing efforts to bring exceptional food and beverage experiences to our guests each day. We believe that with his wide experience in the hospitality industry, Luigi will bring some fresh ideas to the table and a new approach to team training and service delivery, which will in turn contribute to our efforts in giving memorable experiences to guests.” Adding to this, Cluster General Manager of Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah, Elias Chakhtoura, mentions "Our resorts have already made marks as must-visited destinations for curated experiences. I am excited to see Luigi’s leadership take our culinary offerings to a world-class league. Having had extensive, hands-on experience across the Middle East, Luigi has a well-rounded global exposure and understanding of luxury and leisure guests and would certainly add immense value to the existing team".

Luigi Vespero’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, coupled with his ability to oversee various aspects of F&B operations, positions him as an invaluable asset in steering Fairmont Hotels towards continued success. His appointment as the Cluster Director of Food and Beverage Experiences reflects Fairmont's commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences.

-Ends-

About Fairmont Dubai:

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrance of The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains. The hotel offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. With direct connectivity to the metro system, guaranteeing hassle free citywide transportation, and a covered, air-conditioned bridge linking it to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road offers effortless access to vital corporate hubs. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel).

Within its walls, Fairmont Dubai boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, alongside 14 contemporary dining and entertainment venues, serving a diverse selection of authentic international cuisines.

The hotel's meeting venues include flexible rooms with dedicated boardrooms, designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people.

About Fairmont Ajman:

Nestled along the seashore, Fairmont Ajman offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and mesmerizing sunsets. Experience a world of unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Our resort is a masterpiece of grand architecture and locally inspired designs, exuding opulence and elegance at every turn. Step into a realm where timeless elegance meets contemporary comforts, offering a cocoon of luxury and tranquility. With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Turkish restaurant; Kiyi with its traditional Ottoman-era interior fit-out and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum. Our dedicated team is committed to providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, making every guest feel like a part of our extended family. We pride ourselves on our warm hospitality, ensuring your stay is not just comfortable but truly exceptional. Your happiness and satisfaction are our top priorities.

About Fairmont Fujairah:

Discover the epitome of luxury and grandeur at Fairmont Fujairah, nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains and offering unparalleled views of the seashore and captivating sunsets. Our resort is a haven of relaxation, seamlessly blending modern luxury with Arabesque art-inspired design, ensuring an unrivaled presence among the coastal retreats of the UAE. Spanning over 2,600 sq. m., Lava Beach Club features 840 sq. m. free-form pool tiled to represent flowing lava in vivid hues of orange and yellow. Presenting a uniquely inspired portfolio of six outlets, each one invites its guests to experience something a little different, especially the hotel’s signature restaurant – The Copper Lobster; boasting the freshest seafood as well as catch-of-the-day dishes in a gastro bar setting. A modern interpretation of luxury infused with Arabesque design and furnishings, each room and suite is fitted with a private al fresco balcony where you can take in views of the ocean or the marina. Embrace the heartwarming atmosphere of our resort, where the essence of culture meets the modern amenities of a world-class hotel. Our commitment to well-being is reflected in every detail, from our luxurious accommodations, each adorned with Arabesque touches, to our all-inclusive activities and experiences

About Fairmont Hotels:

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meghan Lane

Empyre Communications

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com