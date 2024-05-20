Today, International Media Investments (IMI), the region’s leading privately-owned media investment group, announced the appointment of Bradley Eliot as the new Chief Technology Officer.

Eliot brings more than two decades of expertise to IMI, most recently serving as Group Chief Information Officer of the MultiChoice Group, Africa’s leading entertainment company. Prior to this, Eliot held the position of Group IT Director at Alexander Forbes Group & Technology Services in South Africa for 16 years. His appointment reflects IMI’s continued commitment to building the highest-calibre teams at all levels of the organization and will significantly expand the group’s global and regional capabilities.

"At IMI, we recognize that the media landscape is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve requires a laser focus on technology. I am pleased to welcome Brad to the team, as his deep understanding of the industry, combined with his proven track record in implementing cutting-edge solutions, makes him the perfect fit to lead IMI's technological charge. I'm confident that his expertise will be highly valuable in propelling IMI to the forefront of the media industry.” said Rani R. Raad, CEO of International Media Investments.

A highly skilled innovator, Eliot specializes in many areas critical to the evolution of IMI, including data strategy, enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational development.

“IMI’s unrivalled commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence across every facet of its portfolio made this an incredible opportunity for me, and I can't wait to get started. I look forward to working with all teams across the group to deliver exceptional experiences for our media brands' audiences and communities across the globe.’’ Eliot commented.

In his previous roles, Eliot has championed business efficiency, leading a multi-year modernization programme across 50 markets, as well as centralizing IT governance that led to a year-on-year decrease in license costs and operational overheads.

In his new role, Eliot will work across IMI’s renowned media brands, including Sky News Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic. He will lead IMI's experienced Technology, Studio Operations, and Broadcast Engineering teams to develop impactful strategies, implement cutting-edge tools and technologies, and ultimately strengthen IMI's overall technical and digital products and services.

A keen sportsman having represented his country in yacht racing, Eliot holds an Honours Degree in Commerce from the University of South Africa as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Natal, Durban.

-Ends-

About International Media Investments (IMI):

International Media Investments (IMI) is a privately-owned company that aims to enrich people’s lives by developing market leading content across the News, Knowledge and Factual Entertainment sectors. It operates a portfolio of leading media brands, including The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, Al-Ain News, and a has a minority interest in Euronews. It is also the majority partner in RedBird IMI, a joint venture with Redbird Capital Partners which invests in premium media companies around the world. Connect with us on @IMIHLDG on Instagram and X, and ‘International Media Investments’ on LinkedIn.

Media Enquiries

Cosmopole Consultancy

Shireen Shakeel

E: imi@cosmopole.com