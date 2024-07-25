KUWAIT-- The launch of the new news channel on July 28 represents a qualitative leap and a pioneering step for Kuwaiti media, said Head of the Local Affairs Sector and official Government Spokesman, Amer Al-Ajmi Wednesday.



In remarks to KUNA, Al-Ajmi affirmed that the launch of the new news channel embodies the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and under a close follow-up of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the ambitious vision of the Minister of Information and Culture, Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi.



The channel reflects the vision of the wise leadership in achieving accuracy, transparency and credibility in conveying news and information, he added.

He also noted that the channel aims to provide professional and subjective media that contributes to enhancing awareness and knowledge among members of the Kuwaiti society.

