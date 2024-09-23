KUWAIT- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched Sunday KUNA's Observatory for Verifying News and Responding to Rumors, in an initial and preliminary step for its official launch on October 6.

In a press release, KUNA's Director-General Dr. Fatima Al-Salem said that this step comes as a continuation of the steps taken by KUNA towards enhancing transparency, credibility and media responsibility.

The importance of the observatory is in its mission to tackle rumors and misleading news as well as confronting misinformation campaigns that affect the reputation of government work, achievements and contributions, she added.

Dr. Al-Salem stressed that the idea of launching the observatory comes in light of the importance of the digital economy, receiving information from its official sources, limiting the spread of misleading information, and combating rumors that could negatively affect public opinion. (end) and.aa

