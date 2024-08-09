Kuwait - The Ministry of Information has announced that August 24th will be the final day for citizens and residents working in the media sector to submit their post-secondary school certificates. Employees must use the designated QR code provided by the Ministry to upload their documents.

This step is necessary for the Ministry to coordinate with the Ministry of Higher Education to finalize the equivalency procedures.

According to Administrative Circular No. 8/2024, issued on July 24, 2024, the submission process applies to those who obtained their qualifications between January 1, 2000, and the date of the circular.

Employees are instructed to log in to the Ministry’s official certificate verification website, authenticate their identity using the “My Kuwait Id” application, and upload a photocopy of their academic qualification.

Those with qualifications from government educational institutions in Kuwait only need to upload the certificate.

However, if the qualification was obtained from outside Kuwait, it must be accompanied by an equivalency issued by the Ministry of Higher Education.

