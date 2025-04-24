RIYADH — The General Authority of Media Regulation has reiterated that professional registration is a mandatory requirement for all media practitioners prior to engaging in any media profession.

The authority stated it will begin taking legal action against unregistered media practitioners as part of its efforts to ensure an organized media environment, as well as to protect the rights of professionals, and curb the impersonation of media personnel.



The authority emphasized that regulations will be enforced against anyone practicing without prior registration and against media entities that employ unregistered practitioners.

This measure aligns with its broader initiative to enhance governance in the media sector, improve its efficiency, and protect the public from misleading and unethical media practices.



The authority urged all media practitioners to adhere to professional conduct regulations, while warning that violations could result in the suspension or revocation of professional certification. It also clarified that continuing to practice media work after the expiry of a professional license without renewal constitutes a clear violation subject to the prescribed penalties.

