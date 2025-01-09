KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet hailed the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his meeting yesterday with organizers of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup tourney, Khaleeji Zain 26.

The weekly cabinet meeting, held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, was chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.



The cabinet meeting, appreciated the efforts of the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee and Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and the Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, as well as the efforts by members of both bodies which ensured the success of hosting the championship between December 21 and January 4.

The cabinet members congratulated King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalif and the government and people of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain on winning the trophy of championship by their national team.

During the meeting Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi - the Minister of Health and the Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, gave a presentation on the final preparations for the activities marking "Kuwait - Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025." The festive activities are scheduled to kick-start on February 13, with several cultural and media institutions taking part.

The presentation was attended by Undersecretary of the Minister of Information Dr. Nasser Mheisen and Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar.

The cabinet also heard a presentation by Minister of Finanance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affaris Noura Suleiman Al-Fassam on the monthly report of the national committee against corruption, money laundering and terror financing on the progress on the implementation of the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

On his part, Minister of Education Said Jalal Al-Tabtabaie gave a presentation on the objectives of the six-axis reform plan of his ministry. These include, first, curtailing extravagance, promoting the quality of education and building the capacity of teachers.

Second, keeping abreast with the internationally recognized standards in terms of curricula through closer cooperation with regional and international organizations.

Third, drawing on the successful experiences of advanced countries in education, such as Finland, Singapore and South Korea.

Fourth, building smart schools and classrooms and rehabilitating the old schools.

Fifth, leveraging the e-education software to connect teachers with parents and students.

Sixth, encouraging the initiatives related to transformation to smart schools.

Hailing the plan and the efforts of the minister to modernize education, the cabinet asked Al-Tabtabaie to report to the cabinet on a semi-annual basis on the progress of his plan to overhaul the educational system.

The cabinet also discussed a range of domestic issues, including treatment and reuse of water and asked Minister Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri and Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Meshaan to work together to build artificial lakes and waterways, particularly in Al-Drakil area, to conserve treated water and use it in agriculture.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).