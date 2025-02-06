KUWAIT CITY - A government source informed that the Ministry of Information decided approximately three weeks ago to halt the issuance of new licenses for electronic news outlets.

This decision will remain in effect until the new "Media Regulation" law is finalized.

The new law is expected to introduce updated regulations for obtaining licenses and establish guidelines for managing the growing number of electronic accounts already licensed by the ministry.

In a related development, the Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, mentioned during a presentation on Kuwait's preparations for the launch of "Kuwait, the Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025" last week that the new media regulation law is nearing completion.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that the law will uphold freedom of expression while ensuring that the necessary media space is maintained.

