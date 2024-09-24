KUWAIT-- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem met on Monday with the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Li Mingxiang.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance media cooperation between Kuwait and China, as well as other media-related issues of mutual interest.

During her meeting with the Chinese delegation at KUNA headquarters, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, Dr. Al-Salem emphasized the importance of collaboration with Chinese media institutions.

She highlighted the significant role media can play in strengthening bilateral relations and providing an accurate portrayal of events and developments on both regional and international levels.

Dr. Al-Salem reaffirmed KUNA's commitment to exchanging media expertise and developing content that serves the mutual interests of both nations, praising the long-standing historical ties between KUNA and China's Xinhua News Agency.

On his part, Li appreciated KUNA's vital role in developing the relations between the two countries and governments, as well as in highlighting strategic cooperation through joint projects.

He said that his visit to Kuwait aims to further advance bilateral relations and strategic communication, and promote intellectual exchange between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation between KUNA and Xinhua.

The meeting also addressed several issues of shared interests, particularly the enhancement of collaboration in digital news and content exchange.

Both sides stressed the importance of developing more effective and sustainable mechanisms for future cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Chinese delegation toured KUNA's editorial department, where they observed the workflow across its various divisions and news services, with a special focus on KUNA Smart Oasis and the use of artificial intelligence in content production.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).