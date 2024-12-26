KUWAIT CITY: The Union of Investment Companies (UIC) has announced the release of the 20th issue of its quarterly magazine, The Investor, for December 2024. This special edition focuses on Kuwait's real estate market, highlighting its promising outlook amidst a cautiously optimistic global economic environment in 2024. Following the disruptions of 2023, the global economy has seen notable stability, driven by declining inflation and easing monetary policies, while Kuwait’s economy has demonstrated resilience and achieved significant growth, particularly in the real estate sector.

In his editorial, UIC Chairman Abdullah H. Al-Terkait, reflects on the positive economic transformation in 2024, which has uplifted investor sentiment. He notes that Kuwait's real estate market is witnessing an early recovery, fueled by government reforms and major housing projects spearheaded by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare. The issue also explores the role of technology and sustainability in reshaping the sector, emphasizing the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and global environmental standards, which bolster Kuwait's appeal as a promising investment destination.

The magazine features in-depth articles and analyses, including a comprehensive overview of Kuwait’s real estate market, key ongoing and upcoming projects, and success stories of leading developers. A key highlight is the global economic trends report, “2024: A Year of Calm After the Storm”, which examines how global economic factors have fostered favorable conditions for real estate recovery.

The issue also includes an exclusive interview with Mohamed Abdullah Al-Saad, CEO of Amar Finance and Leasing. Al-Saad shares his insights on the transformative phase of Kuwait’s real estate market, underpinned by government-led initiatives and developmental projects. He discusses Amar's pivotal role in providing innovative financing and leasing solutions that align with market demands, emphasizing sustainability and flexibility. Al-Saad underscores the significance of integrating advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and improve client experiences. Closing the interview, he stresses the importance of public-private partnerships to drive sustainable growth in the real estate sector and expresses his optimism about the market’s future prospects amidst ongoing reforms and expanding investment opportunities.

Additionally, the issue features an exclusive conversation with Moath Al-Ateeqi, Vice President of Real Estate Investment for the MENA region, who delves into the challenges and opportunities in the market. He highlights structural reforms that have redefined the real estate environment in Kuwait and underscores the vital role of innovation and sustainability in accelerating progress.

Since its inception in 2017, The Investor has played a vital role in raising investment awareness within Kuwait’s business community. In 2024 alone, the magazine published five issues covering critical topics such as artificial intelligence and crypto-assets. With this latest release, The Investor aims to strengthen its position as a leading platform offering insightful analysis and a forward-looking perspective on Kuwait’s economy, particularly the dynamic and evolving real estate sector.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

