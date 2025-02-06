Saudi Arabia - Naif Alrajhi Investment, through its outdoor media subsidiary Phi Advertising, is proud to announce the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first global media representation services company.

This is in strategic partnership with Skyscale Media, the leading international media representatives across the MENA region.



This strategic collaboration will offer Saudi brands and entities innovative global media expertise and solutions and help them reach global audiences through exclusive partnerships with some of the world’s most prestigious media outlets in Travel, Lifestyle, News, Sports, Entertainment and Streaming such as Conde Nast, NBCUniversal (including CNBC), and Sky Media Europe, which is home to Europe’s premium news and sports platforms – Sky News and Sky Sports.



The newly established company will serve as a vital link for businesses seeking to expand their global reach, offering a wide range of media services that span across meaningful storytelling through content partnerships as well as outreach through premium digital and traditional platforms. In addition to the media representation business, the entity will also help leverage other high impact visibility platforms such as the iconic Piccadilly Circus in London and Times Square in New York, as well as premium TV, digital, and streaming services. With a robust portfolio, the company will empower brands to elevate their visibility and achieve their marketing objectives on an international scale and across all continents.



Exclusive Media Partnerships



• Condé Nast



A global leader in travel, luxury, and lifestyle, Condé Nast's portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the world, such as Conde Nast Traveller, Tatler, Architectural Digest, etc. Through this partnership, the company will provide access to premium content and experiences that resonate with affluent and engaged audiences worldwide.



• NBC Universal



As one of the largest media and entertainment companies globally, NBC Universal is home to iconic brands such as NBC News, NBC Sports, CNBC (the global leader in business and finance), and Peacock (the leading streaming platform in the U.S.). The partnership will offer Saudi and MENA-based brands the opportunity to leverage



NBCU’s extensive broadcast and digital reach, including major global events like the Super Bowl, NBA, Olympics, FIFA World Cup and Premier League matches.



• Sky Media



Sky Media, the largest media and entertainment company in Europe, will bring its premium sports and news brands to the region. Sky News UK & International, and Sky Sports (broadcasting the world’s most popular sports such as the English Premier League, Formula 1, NBA, ICC Cricket, NFL, and more), will offer unparalleled access to international audiences, with extensive viewership across Europe and beyond.



• Network18 India



As India’s largest news network, Network18 offers a unique opportunity for regional brands to tap into the world’s largest and fastest-growing media market. Through exclusive rights for CNBC India, CNN News18, and other leading local news and entertainment channels, the company will enable advertisers to reach millions of viewers across India and the broader South Asian region.



Naif Saleh Alrajhi, Chairman & CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment, commented on this launch, stating: “With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 driving economic transformation and its strategic position as a hub for business, tourism, and culture, we see a potential in helping local brands forge meaningful connections with global consumers through our world-class media offerings. This venture marks an exciting new chapter for media and advertising in the Kingdom.



"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Naif Alrajhi Investment and the opportunity to launch the first international media representation services company in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and we believe that our expertise in global media solutions will allow us to effectively serve both local and regional brands seeking to reach audiences globally,” said Rohit Singh, CEO of Skyscale.



By launching this groundbreaking media representation services company, Naif Alrajhi Investment aims to position Saudi Arabia as a key destination for business or travel amongst the world’s most premium audiences. The collaboration combines Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and investment-driven growth with international expertise, offering a powerful platform for local and regional brands in to scale and engage with global audiences.



It is noteworthy that Naif Alrajhi Investment is a premier investment group in Saudi Arabia with a global footprint in 5 countries. With a diversified portfolio spanning 13 diverse sectors including real estate, hospitality, media, financial markets, F&B, mining, technology, contracting & interior solutions, among many others. Leveraging its extensive market and investment knowledge, Naif Alrajhi Investment is committed to driving innovation and economic growth in the Kingdom and beyond.



Skyscale is a premier international media representation services company specializing in media representation across MENA region. With a proven track record in creating value for brands and media owners, Skyscale works with global partners to deliver cutting-edge advertising solutions in high-profile international markets.

