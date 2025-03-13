DUBAI -The UAE's dynamic cinema sector surged to AED800 million in revenue in 2024, fuelled by increasing audience engagement, and solidifying the nation's reputation as a key player in the film industry and a premier destination for global film premieres.

With 1,262 films screened, and 15 million tickets sold, UAE cinemas delivered a powerful cinematic experience, bolstering public trust in the nation's commitment to high-quality entertainment and cementing its position as a leader in showcasing cutting-edge film productions.

Simultaneously, the e-gaming sector experienced significant growth, generating over AED1.5 billion in revenue in 2024, driven by surging demand for video games. To ensure age-appropriate content, 375 video games were reviewed and classified under the UAE's established age-rating system, adhering to media regulations.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, said that these achievements reflect the Council’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the film and e-gaming industries and strengthening their role in the media and entertainment landscape by developing regulatory frameworks and fostering a business-friendly environment for the growth of entertainment content in the UAE.

He explained that several key factors contributed to this growth, foremost among them being the diversity of cinematic content. “UAE cinemas offer films in more than twenty global languages, reflecting the country’s cultural diversity and affirming its status as a global destination for the film industry.”

Adding to its allure, the UAE leveraged the early release of global film productions, strategically positioning itself as a market where audiences experience international films in real-time with major global markets.

Al Shehhi underscored the UAE Media Council’s commitment to monitoring media content and assigning appropriate age classifications to ensure that films and video games align with different age groups. This allows families to select suitable content for their children and enhances public confidence in the quality of cinematic and gaming experiences in the country.

He added that the UAE’s integrated services and ease of doing business have strengthened its position as a leading hub for the media industry. The country boasts advanced infrastructure, streamlined procedures, and a flexible regulatory system that supports investments in the film and gaming sectors.

The UAE Media Council continues to play a central role in boosting the competitiveness of the film and gaming sectors by updating policies and regulations, launching strategic partnerships, and fostering a supportive environment for talent and creativity. This drives growth in both sectors and cements the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading hubs for media content creation.



HM