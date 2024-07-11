SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree on the formation of the Sharjah Media Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the Decree, the Council's membership includes Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Salem Ali Hamad Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Hessa Abdullah Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.

The Decree stipulates that the term of membership on the Council is four years, which may be extended for a similar term or terms starting from the Council's first meeting.

The Council shall continue to conduct its work upon the expiration of its term until a new council is appointed. Members whose term has expired may be reappointed.