UAE - Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has signed an agreement with Umm Al Quwain’s Department of Tourism and Archaeology to exchange knowledge and expertise, and create future tourism opportunities in the emirate.

The MoU was signed, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism, by Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, the CEO Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and Lakhraim Group, and Haitham Sultan Al Ali, the Director General, who signed on behalf of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology - Umm Al Quwain.

Sheikh Majid underscored the significance of the agreement, highlighting its potential to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. This collaboration is envisioned to contribute significantly to the development of tourism offerings within the emirate, ultimately propelling its economic growth.

Kazim said: "We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with the government of Umm Al Quwain. As we look to further expand our presence and deepen our relationships across the UAE, we are pleased to develop an understanding with the Department of Tourism and Archaeology. We look forward to working together to ensure that Umm Al Quwain is promoted as a tourism destination both locally and internationally in line with its strong cultural heritage.”

