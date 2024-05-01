The Apparel Group, one of the largest lifestyle and fashion retail companies in the UAE, is eyeing robust growth in the GCC with plans to expand its store offerings, according to its Chairwoman and Founder, Sima Ved.

Speaking about the company’s expansion into markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and a possible IPO in the pipeline, Ved said the Apparel Group was also keen on returning to its roots by increasing the footprint of home-grown brands to make up 20% of the retail company’s portfolio by 2030. Watch the video here.

(Writing by Bindu Rai)

bindu.rai@lseg.com