SHARJAH - Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has affirmed its full readiness to address any repercussions of weather conditions with well-equipped teams and state-of-the-art equipment.

Between 15th and 29th April, SEWA teams managed over 5,200 reports in Sharjah, 820 in Kalba, and 299 in Khorfakkan.

The Authority conducted repair and maintenance operations in the central region, alongside electrical stations and transformers across all areas, to address the electrical faults resulting from the exceptional weather conditions.

Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, highlighted the round-the-clock efforts of emergency teams in Sharjah to deal with reports and restore power in affected areas.

These endeavours led to the restoration of electrical service to more than 1,300 distribution substations and the repair of 376 subscribers' cables, significantly mitigating the impact of the weather event across regions in record time.

Youssef Al Hammadi, Director of the Kalba Administration, reported that the SEWA emergency department in Kalba received approximately 820 reports from 16th to 30th April and promptly responded through various communication channels, including the call centre (991).

Saud Abdulaziz, Director of the Khorfakkan Administration, emphasised the swift and efficient response of work teams in addressing the 299 reports received in Khorfakkan, adhering to the highest standards and minimising downtime.

Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Administration, said that the emergency maintenance efforts undertaken post-depression included extensive inspections of underground cables spanning 275,000 metres across various locations. They also encompassed maintenance work on overhead lines covering 65,000 meters.

Additionally, efforts involved installing and replacing 45 aerial transformers, maintaining 240 distribution substations, constructing and installing 25 new distribution substations, maintaining 180 RMUs, and repairing and installing 360 11 KV poles.