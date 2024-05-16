ABU DHABI - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) hosted a workshop on flood forecasting to discuss various initiatives and global best practices in advancing flood preparedness and mitigation efforts.

Titled "Enhancing Cooperation Forecasting and Managing Flash Flooding", the workshop featured several interactive presentations and expert-led sessions on flood monitoring and forecasting, facilitating knowledge exchange among participants.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of WMO, said, "This workshop assumes special significance in the context of recent extreme weather events globally, which underscored the urgency for strengthening hydrological monitoring and implementing advanced flood early warning systems such as WMO Hydrological Observing System (WHOS) and the Flash Flood Guidance System with Global Coverage (FFGS).

By bringing together top experts from NCM and WMO, the workshop highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration between National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) and WMO to bolster our collective ability to mitigate the impacts of floods."

Dr. Mohamed Alebri, Director of the Meteorology Department at NCM, underscored the importance of enhancing hydrological monitoring to contribute to disaster risk reduction efforts.

One of the highlights of the workshop was a case study presented by Esra Alnaqbi, Meteorologist at NCM's Department of Meteorology, shedding light on exceptional historical climate events over the UAE.

Additionally, Dr. Falah Noori, Training Specialist at NCM Training Centre, offered valuable perspectives on the meteorological and synoptic conditions that lead to the formation of severe mesoscale convective systems over the UAE.

Alyaa Al Hantoobi from Numerical Forecasting Section at NCM presented on the WRF-Hydrologic Forecasting System, showcasing innovative approaches to flood prediction.

The session also drew participation from experts representing various entities, including Ahmed Alhammadi from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Murat Elge from Polytechnic. They engaged in discussions on key factors affecting the accuracy of flood forecasting, enriching the dialogue on effective flood management strategies.

The workshop, coming in the wake of unprecedented storms and floods globally, served as a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise in hydrological monitoring and data.

Last month, WMO released its State of the Climate in Asia 2023 report which revealed Asia as the most disaster-prone region globally in 2023, with floods and storms accounting for significant casualties and economic losses, highlighting the region's susceptibility to natural disasters.