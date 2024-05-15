Residents in some areas of Abu Dhabi are urged to be extra careful when heading out as dusty conditions may affect visibility.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) raised the yellow alert for Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Habshan, Sila, and parts of Liwa — warning residents of dust.

The warning was placed at 9.30am, with hazy conditions expected to remain until 4pm. Here's a map of affected areas:

The Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to be cautious and avoid all distractions amid poor visibility.

Though most UAE residents are likely to have a fair to partly cloudy day ahead, some may see rain in the afternoon, the Met department said.

Some cumulus clouds may form and bring light rain to the east, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather may also be dusty at times, as winds may hit the country at speeds of 10-20kmph to 35kmph.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light.

Temperatures may hit a high of 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

