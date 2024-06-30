RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology has announced that temperatures across Saudi Arabia are expected to remain high until the end of this current week.

Starting from Sunday, June 30, until next Friday, July 5, 2024, the Eastern Region and parts of Riyadh are expected to experience extremely hot weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 46-49 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are forecasted for parts of Makkah and Al-Madinah, with temperatures reaching 42-45 degrees Celsius.

The center reported on Saturday that Al-Ahsa and Sharurah recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47 degrees Celsius, while Dammam reached 46 degrees Celsius. Additionally, temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius were recorded in Al-Madinah, Mina, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.

