ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts tomorrow's weather to be clear to partly cloudy at times.

Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation in the east, which may be accompanied by rain.

In its daily statement, NCM said that winds will be light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active during the day.

The centre added that the winds would be light to moderate, and active at times during the day. The wind would be from the Southeast to Northeast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.