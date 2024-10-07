ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory regarding the weather condition across the country from Sunday, 6th October, to Wednesday, 9th October 2024.

NCM said the country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure, accompanied by an extension of an upper air low pressure from the South and another upper air low pressure extension from the North, with a relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels.

With the presence of the Mountains Eastward, it causes local convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Northern areas, may extend over some Southern areas associated with rainfall.

Sunday weather: Probability of some local convective clouds formation Eastward, may be associated with rainfall.

Weather from Monday to Wednesday: Formation of some local convective clouds over Eastern and Northern areas, and may extend over some Southern areas, associated with light to moderate and heavy at times rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, and fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.