ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted varying weather conditions across the UAE from Tuesday, 15th October, to Friday, 18th October, 2024, due to the movement of a low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea towards Oman. This system will extend its influence over the UAE, bringing changes in weather patterns.

The NCM has indicated that the UAE will experience an increase in cloud cover across different areas, with convective clouds forming, which are expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity. These conditions will initially impact the eastern and northern regions before extending to some internal and western areas. The rainfall may also be accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail over specific locations.

Residents should expect light to moderate winds from the southeast to northeast, which will occasionally freshen, becoming strong at times, particularly during periods of cloud formation. These winds may cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas.

The NCM advised that the sea in the Arabian Gulf may range from slight to moderate, potentially becoming rough at times. Similarly, conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to be slight to moderate.



