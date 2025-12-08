ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology today forecast humid mornings with chances of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas early in the week, particularly in the western regions, followed by generally fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country through Friday.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will prevail throughout the period, ranging between 10–20 km/h and reaching up to 30 km/h. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight.

By Friday night, cloud cover is expected to increase over the islands and western offshore areas.