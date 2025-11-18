ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology said Monday the UAE will experience unstable weather from Tuesday until 22 November, with morning humidity and fog or light fog over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be active at times, causing dust in the west, and the Arabian Gulf may become rough on some days.

Mornings will humid with a chance of fog or light fog in several coastal and inland areas. Daytime will be generally fair to partly cloudy, sometimes dusty, especially in western regions.

Winds range between light and moderate, strengthening at times to 40 km/h, mainly in the west.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be slight to rough and temperatures will slightly drop by Friday and Saturday.



