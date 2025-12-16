FUJAIRAH: The Emirate of Fujairah and its surroundings witnessed scattered rainfall on Monday, ranging from heavy to moderate, affecting Murbah, Masafi, Al Farfar and central Fujairah city.

The rainfall was accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures, as the entire country continues to be influenced by an active low-pressure system.

The heavy rain led to runoff in a number of valleys and mountain streams in the mountainous areas, creating striking natural scenery.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and avoid valley crossings to ensure public safety.

Emergency teams from the Fujairah Government remain on standby, closely monitoring weather conditions and responding swiftly to reports, in order to maintain traffic flow and minimise the impacts associated with the rainfall.



