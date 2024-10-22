Muscat: A larger number of Indian expatriates living in Oman are now eligible for visa-on-arrival at UAE borders and airports under new regulations.

As per the latest rules, Indian nationals holding tourist visas for the United Kingdom and European Union countries can now obtain a visa-on-arrival in the UAE. Previously, this facility was only available to those with residence or tourist visas for the United States, or residency permits for the UK and EU.

To be eligible for the visa-on-arrival, passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry, according to the Indian mission in the UAE.

This update follows another recent change allowing Oman residents and their companions to apply for a 30-day e-visa to enter the UAE, which can be extended for an additional 30 days. Previously, Oman residents could not extend their visas while in the UAE; they were required to exit the country and apply for a new entry visa if needed.

The e-visa application can be processed online through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or via travel agents based in Oman, who typically charge around OMR 35 for a 30-day UAE e-visa.

