Today, various areas in the UAE experienced rainfall of varying intensities, including heavy, moderate, and light showers, along with the occurrence of hailstones.

In a statement, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said that Fili region in Sharjah witnessed heavy rains and small hailstones, while medium to light rain fell on “Shawka” and “Musseili” in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as “Al Madam” in Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology had forecasted the development of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern regions of the country. These conditions are expected to bring active winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour, leading to dust and reduced visibility. This weather pattern is anticipated from 16:00 to 19:00 today.