The official 2024 Paris Olympics app went live on Wednesday, enabling ticket holders to obtain their places and resell seats for any unwanted sessions, the organising committee announced.

The application “paris2024tickets” is the “only official and authorised resale channel: the resale is completely transparent for both the seller and the purchaser,” the organising committee said in a statement. Most events for the July 26-August 11 Games have quickly sold out during multiple ticket releases since last year, with around 8.27 million places purchased in total.

There remain tickets for the Olympic football, however, while most sports are still available for the Paralympics which take place from August 28-September 8. The app will be “the essential tool for accessing your tickets for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. On competition day, only a ticket presented on the Paris 2024 tickets app will allow access to the venues,” the organising committee said.

It enables buyers to transfer tickets to their fellow travellers and will be used to obtain the QR codes that must be shown to security at venues. The QR codes “are not visible for the moment to prevent counterfeiting,” Michael Aloisio, director general of the Paris organising committee, told reporters.

