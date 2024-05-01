Saudi Arabia – King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the leading industrial hub at the heart of the energy market, announces the appointment of Dave Lee as the CEO of SPARK Logistics, a joint venture established between SPARK and Hutchison Ports to operate a state-of-the-art, fully automated Logistics Zone and the region's largest dedicated private dry port.

Lee’s appointment is a significant step towards establishing SPARK as a global hub for trade, transport and logistics, in line with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Lee brings over two decades of experience in the logistics and port management industry. He has held several leadership positions at Hutchison Ports, where he played a key role in driving the company’s global expansion strategy. carrying an innovative approach to strategy development, terminal planning, and business development.

Lee holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, in addition to a Master of Engineering from Cornell University.

