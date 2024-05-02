The Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ-backed Pure Health Holding PJSC posted a Q1 2024 net profit of 489.5 million dirhams ($133 million) compared with AED 217 million in Q1 2023; more than double as per Zawya caluculations

Revenue came in at AED 6.12 billion versus AED 4.02 billion in the year-ago period, the UAE’s largest healthcare group said on Thursday in a filing on Abu Dhabi's ADX.

Pure Health, an integrated health care solutions provider, raised AED 3.62 billion from its IPO and began trading in December last year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

