SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Marhaba Auctions, a leading automotive auction in the UAE selling luxury cars, used cars, and repairable vehicles, today announced the appointment of Dan Oscarson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Oscarson brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive auction industry to this new role having previously served as a Vice President for IAA (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) in the areas of Marketing and Global Market Development, as well as extensive first-hand roles in field operations at two of IAA’s largest locations. In his new position, Mr. Oscarson will be responsible not only for overseeing all day-to-day operations, but will be instrumental in assisting company management with geographic expansion, quality assurance, technology solutions, and customer growth.

Mr. Oscarson said, “I am thrilled to be working with Marhaba Auctions because of their exceptional management team, dedicated and enthusiastic employees, and the prospect for successful future growth in the region. With a strong economy and a positive outlook for continued population expansion, Marhaba Auctions is well positioned to meet the growing need for transportation in the years ahead.”

“We are pleased to have attracted and relocated such a strong industry veteran to assist with our growth in the region,” said Mujeb Amanzay, CEO of Marhaba Auctions. “Dan’s extensive background, not only in operations, but also in marketing and international market development, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to his support expanding our geographic presence and elevating our brand to new heights.”

About Marhaba Auctions

Marhaba Auctions is the largest live car auction in the UAE auctioning up to 6,000 vehicles per month including intact and repairable vehicles imported primarily from the US and Canada. Most vehicles are sold between 30% - 40% below market price. Marhaba Auctions currently conducts seven auctions weekly at locations in the UAE including Souq Al Haraj (Sharjah Auto Village), and in the heart of the Sharjah car trade in Industrial Area 2. Marhaba Auctions’ unique auction model helps buyers physically inspect and take possession of vehicles immediately through a simple and cost-effective bidding process.

For more information about the company, visit www.marhabaauctions.com.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact

Carol Fonseca

Marketing Department

carol.fonseca@marhabaauctions.com