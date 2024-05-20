JEDDAH — Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) have banned the import of vehicles from 20 automakers to the Kingdom. This decision was taken after the automakers failed to submit their supply plan for the current year 2024 within the specific period of time.



Saudi automobile agents will be temporarily banned from importing their new light vehicles, weighing not more than 3.5 tons, from these automakers, until those companies submit their supply plan for 2024, and the maximum time period for submission of the plan is the end of the current year. MAWANI said that the list of these automakers will be published on the unified electronic portal for energy efficiency.



It is noteworthy that the technical regulations for procedures to register data and issue energy efficiency cards for vehicles and tires stipulate that each automaker register its supply plan for vehicles, while the Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization would study the supply plan before its approval, and inform the companies electronically or in writing of any observations.



The Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization announced last year that 21 vehicle manufacturing companies had failed to submit their supply plan within the specified time frame.

