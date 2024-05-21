United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Homegrown restaurant, The Guild, has announced the appointment of high-end dining and nightlife guru Hisham Abou Khodor as Operations Manager.

Boasting 13 years of leadership working with successful brands including COYA, Sushi Samba, Gaucho and LPM, Hisham is a familiar face on the high-end Dubai scene with relationships in every corner. This, paired with his record of management positions namely, Operations Manager of Chic Nonna and Senior Manager of Tasha’s Group, makes him an exciting addition to the team at The Guild, bringing an enviable network across the city.

His colleagues commend his approachable leadership style, and warm hospitable approach, which, alongside his skills in achieving targets and KPIs, sets Hisham on the path to become an exciting addition to The Guild.

“I love this project”, said Hisham, “It’s undoubtedly an amazing venue with a great atmosphere – I look forward to be a part of the brand’s future in creating memorable experiences for all of the guests. This will remain the ultimate goal.”

In his new role, Hisham will be responsible for the general running of the venue, ensuring a memorable dining experience for all guests from start to finish. He aims to achieve this by perfecting service through extensive staff training and incentives, culinary and beverage offerings and presentation. Hisham will also oversee all critical behind the scenes operations, to drive profits through revenue management, P&L analysis and budgeting – a familiar task born from his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Business.

“It is without a doubt that we believe Hisham will make a powerful impact on The Guild” said Nick Comaty, COO of EATX. “His vast experience in the high-end side of the Dubai market and academic capabilities are just what we need to take The Guild to the next level.”