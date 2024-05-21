Algeria has completed a project to expand its Fiat car production plant by nearly 50 percent with the installation of the second production line, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The new line at the plant in the Northern Oran city will be commissioned in June and will boost output from 40,000 to 60,000 vehicles per year, Elkhabar said, quoting Oran’s governor Saeed Soud.

“There will be fresh investments in this plant…production will increase gradually in the next years,” Soud said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

