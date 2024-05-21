Alef Education, an Abu Dhabi-based EdTech firm, has announced its intention to float 20% of its share capital in an initial public offering (IPO)

Alef expects to pay a minimum dividend payout ratio of 90% of the net profit generated for both financial years 2024 and 2025. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.