PHOTO
Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners proudly announces the appointment of Hiba Araji as the Regional Design and Project Development Manager for the Middle East/CIS region, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy across the Middle East and CIS regions.
Hiba brings over 19 years of extensive experience in architectural and engineering consultancy within the hospitality sector. With a strong foundation in Architectural Engineering and a Masters of Science in Building Services Engineering, Hiba has honed her skills across leading hospitality and design consultancy firms, including Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, Turner & Townsend, and Bravo Hospitality Solutions.
Hiba's expertise encompasses a wide array of areas including project management, tailored design solutions, value engineering, and stakeholder liaison. Hiba joins Valor from her most recent role as Technical Services - Design Manager with Bravo Hospitality Solutions, where she worked on Review technical services design for hospitality projects, Study potential developments, Review of efficient operational flow, Design operational processes. Projects include: Hyatt Regency Jeddah -500 keys- 5-star hotel, Marriott Abidjan -250keys - 5-star hotel, Voco Makkah -4200 keys- 5-star hotel, Maad Towers Makkah-7000 keys, Sheraton Cairo and Sheraton Montazah Alexandria.
"We are delighted to welcome Hiba to the Valor Hospitality Partners family," said Julien Bergue, Co-founder, and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East & CIS. "Her extensive backgrounds and demonstrated leadership make her invaluable asset to our team and partners. We are confident that Hiba will play pivotal role in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our partners and stakeholders, further solidifying our position as a premier hospitality management company in the region."
Valor Hospitality Partners remains committed to leveraging top-tier talent and expertise to enhance its presence in key GCC markets, thereby providing unparalleled value to partners and stakeholders.
-Ends-
About Valor Hospitality Partners
Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel brands’ partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Kate Mullen
TCA PR
kate@tcapr.me
Global Managed Hotels & Resorts
MIDDLE EAST & CIS
- IntercityHotel Jaddaf Waterfront Dubai, UAE
- Radisson Blu Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE
- Wyndham Deira, Dubai, UAE
- Days hotel, Dubai, UAE
- Super 8, Dubai, UAE
- Four Points by Sheraton, Muscat, Oman*
- Hyatt Regency Bukhara, Uzbekistan*
- IntercityHotel Tashkent, Uzbekistan*
- Hyatt Regency DHA, Lahore, Pakistan*
- *opening 2024-2025
UK & EUROPE
- Holiday Inn Peterborough West
- Crowne Plaza Chester
- Crowne Plaza Glasgow
- Crowne Plaza Harrogate
- Crowne Plaza Nottingham
- Crowne Plaza Plymouth
- Crowne Plaza Solihull
- Crowne Plaza Stratford-upon-Avon
- Hotel Indigo Liverpool
- AC Hotel By Marriott Birmingham
- AC Hotel By Marriott Manchester Salford Quays
- Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Manchester Piccadilly
- Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Chester
- Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Leeds City Centre
- Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Brindley Place
- Hilton Garden Inn Glasgow City Centre
- Hilton Garden Inn Bristol City Centre
- Holiday Inn Gatwick London Airport
- Holiday Inn Farnborough
- Holiday Inn Reading South
- Holiday Inn Leicester
- Holiday Inn Hemel Hempstead
- Holiday Inn Aylesbury
- Holiday Inn Fareham
- Holiday Inn Southampton
- Holiday Inn High Wycombe
- Crowne Plaza Leeds
- Holiday Inn Southampton – Eastleigh
- Holiday Inn Coventry
- Holiday Inn London Bexley
- Holiday Inn Gloucester – Cheltenham
- Holiday Inn Hull Marina
- Holiday Inn Basingstoke
- Crowne Plaza Felbridge – Gatwick
AMERICAS
- Crowne Plaza Suffern Suffern, NY
- Hotel Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Basking Ridge, NJ
- Somerset Hills Hotel,
- a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Basking Ridge, NJ
- Holiday Inn Express Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg, TN
- Holiday Inn Memphis –
- University of Memphis, Memphis, TN
- Crowne Plaza Greenbelt, Greenbelt, MD
- Hotel Indigo Orange Beach Gulf Shores, AL
- The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel Gulf Shores, AL
- Central Station Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Memphis, TN
- The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Franklin, TN
- 106 Jefferson, a Curio by Hilton Huntsville, AL
- Kimpton Banneker Washington, D.C.
- Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown Tuscaloosa, AL
- The Valley Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Homewood, AL
- FedEx Family House Memphis, TN
- Tri Delta Place at St. Jude Memphis, TN
- Holiday Inn & Suites Airport Grand Junction, CO
- Candlewood Suites Craig, CO
- Holiday Inn Express Winter Park, CO
- Holiday Inn East Medical Center Casper, WY
- Ascent on Main Parker, CO
New / Under Construction
- The McLemore Curio Resort Lookout Mountain, GA
- The Bossert, a Kimpton hotel Brooklyn, NY
- The Bailey Alpharetta, GA
AFRICA
- Garonga Safari Camp – Makalali Game Reserve, South Africa*
- Lord Milner Hotel - Matjiesfontein Village, South Africa
- Silvan Safari – Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
- Drostdy Hotel- Graff Reinet, South Africa
- Camissa House – Cape Town, South Africa
- voco™ The Bank Rosebank – Johannesburg, South Africa
- AC Hotel by Marriott, Cape Town, South Africa*
- Marriott Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, South Africa*
- Marriott Executive Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa*
- Radisson Blu Oceans, Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa*
- Hilton Kinshasa, DRC*
- *Asset Managed/ Hospitality Advisory services