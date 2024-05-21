Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners proudly announces the appointment of Hiba Araji as the Regional Design and Project Development Manager for the Middle East/CIS region, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy across the Middle East and CIS regions.

Hiba brings over 19 years of extensive experience in architectural and engineering consultancy within the hospitality sector. With a strong foundation in Architectural Engineering and a Masters of Science in Building Services Engineering, Hiba has honed her skills across leading hospitality and design consultancy firms, including Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, Turner & Townsend, and Bravo Hospitality Solutions.

Hiba's expertise encompasses a wide array of areas including project management, tailored design solutions, value engineering, and stakeholder liaison. Hiba joins Valor from her most recent role as Technical Services - Design Manager with Bravo Hospitality Solutions, where she worked on Review technical services design for hospitality projects, Study potential developments, Review of efficient operational flow, Design operational processes. Projects include: Hyatt Regency Jeddah -500 keys- 5-star hotel, Marriott Abidjan -250keys - 5-star hotel, Voco Makkah -4200 keys- 5-star hotel, Maad Towers Makkah-7000 keys, Sheraton Cairo and Sheraton Montazah Alexandria.

"We are delighted to welcome Hiba to the Valor Hospitality Partners family," said Julien Bergue, Co-founder, and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East & CIS. "Her extensive backgrounds and demonstrated leadership make her invaluable asset to our team and partners. We are confident that Hiba will play pivotal role in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our partners and stakeholders, further solidifying our position as a premier hospitality management company in the region."

Valor Hospitality Partners remains committed to leveraging top-tier talent and expertise to enhance its presence in key GCC markets, thereby providing unparalleled value to partners and stakeholders.

-Ends-

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel brands’ partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

