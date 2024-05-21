Prestigious hospitality group, Addmind, has announced the appointment of Marius Schuller as General Manager of Sucre Fire Dining and Alma Bar, the popular Argentinian hotspot in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre.

Marius commenced his journey in the hospitality industry with an apprenticeship in France. He subsequently went on to work at restaurants across Italy, England and Thailand before assuming the role of general manager at Roberto’s Restaurant & Club in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

On his new role, Schuller said: “I am genuinely thrilled about stepping into the role at Sucre Fire Dining and Alma Bar. I am very excited about this journey as we aim to redefine standards and elevate both venues to unprecedented heights. I look forward to pushing boundaries and guiding our team towards realizing our vision for these establishments.”

Marius will be responsible for overseeing and optimising the daily operations, growth, and profitability of the establishment. Additionally, he will lead a team of skilled chefs, mixologists, sommeliers and hospitality professionals.

In his new capacity at Sucre and Alma, Schuller aims to bolster and expand upon the already established success of both venues, positioning them as premier destinations in Dubai and actively working to enhance foot traffic. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Marius has successfully overseen operations in numerous prestigious venues, both locally and internationally.

