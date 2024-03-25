CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressed various regional and international issues, with a particular focus on recent developments in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, which was held in Cairo, President Sisi emphasised the UN Security Council's responsibility and expressed concern over certain countries withdrawing support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which amounts to “collective punishment of innocent Palestinians”.

The Egyptian President outlined efforts towards an immediate ceasefire, detainee exchanges, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate suffering in Gaza. This includes coordination with relevant UN agencies for land-based aid distribution and considering air drops, particularly in northern Gaza.

Both parties acknowledged the gravity of the situation and stressed the importance of preventing escalation. They unequivocally rejected the displacement of Palestinians and warned against military operations in Palestinian Rafah due to their catastrophic impact on an already dire situation.