Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Chief of Staff of the UAE’s Armed Forces Hamad Mohamed Thani Al-Rumaithi in Cairo on Wednesday and discussed bilateral cooperation.

Also in attendance were Minister of Defence and Military Production Mohamed Zaki and Maryam Al-Kaabi — the UAE’s Ambassador in Cairo.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady, Al-Sisi requested that Al-Rumaithi convey his greetings to President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, stressing the significant relations between the two countries and what they represent as a pillar for the stability of the Middle East and the Arab world.

For his part, Al-Rumaithi expressed his honour for meeting the president, conveying the greetings and appreciation of his brother, Al-Nahyan.

He also stressed the depth of the historical relations that bring together the two brotherly countries and peoples, and the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the frameworks of strategic cooperation between the two countries at various levels, especially in terms of the exchange of experiences in the military field, in addition to intensive coordination with Egypt on various regional and international issues.

