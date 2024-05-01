Appointment marks Publicis Sapient’s continued investment in KSA and the Middle East, as well as its commitment to creating value for the government, businesses and society and supporting digital business transformation in the region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the appointment of Ashwaq Al Shathri as Country Managing Director (MD) for Saudi Arabia, based in Publicis Sapient’s Riyadh office. This appointment reflects the importance of KSA and the Middle East for Publicis Sapient as fertile ground for growth. The company’s deep expertise in digital innovation and AI solutions directly align with KSA’s visionary goals, opening tremendous opportunities for Publicis Sapient to contribute to the Kingdom’s digital business transformation journey.

Ashwaq brings to Publicis Sapient extensive experience in delivering transformational work across diverse sectors, from government to health, and driving growth for leading organizations. As Publicis Sapient’s new Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, she will be responsible for accelerating business growth in KSA, as well as building the operational business and community. In her role, she will lead the teams responsible for digital business transformation in the region, leveraging the company’s SPEED – Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data and AI – capabilities, as well as infusing AI into these capabilities, to deliver customer impact, value and growth.

“We’re committed to supporting KSA’s technology-driven transformation and realization of Vision 2030, while also, ultimately, helping position KSA as a leader in digital innovation on the global stage,” said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. “In our ambition to invest and expand our footprint in the region, we’re thrilled to welcome Ashwaq to the team. Her experience in driving transformational work and growth, as well as her leadership skills, will have immediate impact in delivering value to our customers and attracting new business as we continue to scale.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Publicis Sapient’s incredibly talented team in Riyadh,” said Ashwaq Al Shathri, Publicis Sapient’s Country Managing Director for Saudi Arabia. “The company’s unique expertise, SPEED - Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data and AI - capabilities and AI-driven solutions enable us to meet the challenges of our customers in KSA who want to accelerate their transformation and create new experiences and innovative services.”

“Ashwaq brings a wealth of expertise to Publicis Sapient. Her appointment as our Country Manging Director for Saudi Arabia will directly contribute to our continued business growth as we scale our expertise in the Middle East to better serve our clients and their customers and help them transform digitally,” said Srinivas Devulapalli, Managing Director, Publicis Sapient MENA.

For more than 30 years, Publicis Sapient has helped some of the world’s largest organizations, such as Marriott, Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s and Walmart, build a competitive advantage through digital. Publicis Sapient has a thriving business in the Middle East with clients such as Omantel, Diriyah Gate (DGDA) and Miral and has consulted in Saudi Arabia on smart city initiatives.

