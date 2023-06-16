Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the "A Brilliant Journey of Advanced Development Program" (ABJAD) held on June 8th. This program, established as part of the Group’s steadfast commitment to talent development, is designed to equip Saudi nationals presently in supervisory roles with the skills and knowledge necessary to move into managerial positions, thereby fostering their leadership potential within the hospitality industry.

The highly anticipated event took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center. The graduation ceremony represented a significant milestone in Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to cultivating Saudi talent. This flagship event, attended by general managers and leaders from the Ministry of Tourism, highlighted the initiative, inspiring other prominent groups across key sectors to upskill local talent in line with the Kingdom’s broader objectives.

The Ministry of Tourism (MT) has been an indispensable pillar in the advancement of the ABJAD initiative, embodying their visionary mandate to catalyze the growth of Saudi human capital. As fervent advocates for the upskilling of Saudi hospitality professionals, they have set the stage for the emergence of a world-class talent pool, equipped with the competencies and acumen necessary to ascend to the zenith of international industry excellence.

Reflecting on the graduation, Princess Noura Khalid Al-Saud, Training Programs Management Department Director at the Ministry of Tourism, commented: " We are immensely gratified to witness the first cohort of graduates from the flagship ABJAD program. We are confident that this initiative has equipped them with the requisite skills and comprehensive understanding necessary to deliver unparalleled service to all who visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this initiative, the Radisson Hotel Group is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to education. They are providing a platform that trains, educates, and certifies our talented Saudi nationals, and is instrumental in elevating them to the pinnacle of international standards."

ABJAD, symbolizing the start of a new learning journey, encourages talent development centered around four pillars: Own, Deliver, Collaborate, and Lead. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, the program is crafted to support the nationwide initiative to generate an additional one million job opportunities over the coming years.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Basel Talal, Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Levant at the Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are incredibly proud of our first graduates from the ABJAD program. Their success underscores our commitment to nurturing and developing Saudi talent into managerial roles, while bolstering our presence in this burgeoning market. Through ABJAD, we provide the essential tools and guidance for Saudis to flourish in their careers and transition into managerial roles. We eagerly anticipate their future contributions to both our Group and the thriving sector.”

When asked about the initiative, Abdulrahman Kaabi, Food & Beverage Supervisor at Radisson Riyadh Airport, shared his personal experience and insights. "I'm grateful for being part of this program that values employees and their contributions. Through it, I gained valuable insights into operations and became a better event manager. My greatest accomplishment was successfully managing one event among four simultaneous ones during Ramadan. I remained calm and professional, discovering my superpower."

The ABJAD initiative builds upon other programs, such as the recently launched "Concierge Navigation to Success Program", aimed at refining the skills of Saudi nationals working in the hospitality industry. The Group is committed to doubling their presence by 2030 with a bolstering current portfolio of 46 hotels in KSA and is devoted to establishing a solid foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future for the Kingdom’s emerging generation of hospitality leaders.

