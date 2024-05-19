Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Petromin Foton is proud to have sponsored and actively participated in the 2024 Jeddah International Building & Interior Exhibition (JIBEX), held from May 7th to May 9th. As the leading exhibition for construction and decoration in the Western Region, JIBEX brought together top suppliers from China's construction industry and significant figures from the automotive sector.

Petromin Foton and industry leaders explored numerous opportunities to advance the Saudi construction industry during the event. These potential ventures were highlighted by the display of Foton’s robust lineup, including the Auman EST heavy-duty tractor head, Auman GTL EX Tipper, Tunland 4x4 AT DC pickup heavy-duty, and View 13-seater van. The attendees were impressed by Foton's deep understanding of and solutions for the construction industry's market needs. The construction industry is booming in Saudi Arabia, driving strong demand for heavy-duty commercial trucks. Foton answers that call with its entire lineup of acclaimed, reliable trucks ideally suited for rigorous construction work. With its market-leading warranty, heavy-duty transmissions, and excellent engines, it's the perfect choice for the industry.

Mark Tims, Managing Director of Petromin Foton, remarked on the occasion, "We were honored to participate in the Jeddah International Building Exhibition alongside esteemed industry leaders and innovators. Our presence here, especially under the patronage of the Chinese Ambassador, not only reinforces our commitment to the Saudi market but also highlights our dedication to delivering superior solutions that meet the evolving demands of the construction sector."

Foton is a trusted and technologically advanced manufacturer of commercial vehicles. With a track record of delivering over 12 million vehicles worldwide, Foton excels in meeting diverse customer needs. Their product range is extensive and known for its reliability. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Petromin is the distributor for Foton vehicles.

-Ends-

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corporation, with its rich history and expertise in the automotive industry, is a leading provider of integrated automotive solutions in the Middle East. The company is dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation, ensuring customer satisfaction through high-quality products and services.

About Foton:

Foton, the largest Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer in the world, has carved a Global presence in the Commercial Vehicle Industry. It focuses on producing high-quality Commercial Vehicles by forging strategic partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers such as Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), ZF Transmission, and Cummins Engines, to name just a few.

The partnership with Petromin presents Foton with a unique opportunity to deepen its roots in the Saudi market and benefit from Petromin’s local expertise and market presence.