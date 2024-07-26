Khalid Al Jarwan: “We are committed to protecting the interests of the business community, and our mediation service represents another essential tool that enhances the competitiveness of Dubai’s favourable business environment.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that it successfully resolved 77% of the mediation cases received during the first six months of 2024, achieving a significant increase over the 62% settled during the same period in 2023. The cases that were resolved were settled within a maximum of 10 working days, underlining the speed and efficiency of the mediation service provided by the chamber.

The chamber received a total of 79 mediation cases during H1 2024 with a combined value of AED 6.5 million. The resolved cases had a total value of AED 3.5 million. The cases received by the chamber during the six-month period originated across multiple industries including construction, logistics, shipping and forwarding, foodstuffs, services, and the healthcare sector.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The increasing demand for the chamber's mediation service reflects the maturity of the business community in Dubai and its awareness of the importance of amicable settlements to commercial disputes to help preserve business relations. We are committed to protecting the interests of the business community, and our mediation service represents another essential tool that enhances the competitiveness of Dubai’s favourable business environment.”

Al Jarwan added: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce has proven expertise in assisting all segments of the business community to settle their commercial disputes amicably. We provide a digital mediation service, which saves time and effort for all the parties involved, supports Dubai’s vision for digital transformation, and serves customers more effectively and efficiently.”

Mediation offers a range of advantages including flexibility, speed, efficiency, and confidentiality, as well as helping the parties involved to save time, effort, and money. The service also enables trade relations to continue between the conflicting parties and ensures they maintain full control over the process from beginning to end.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in representing, supporting, and protecting the interests of companies in the emirate while exploring new ways to meet the evolving needs of Dubai’s dynamic business community. The chamber strives to create a business environment that supports the growth of local companies and promotes the emirate as a global business hub. Its efforts are aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and position Dubai among the top three global cities.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.