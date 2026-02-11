(Updates prices, adds backgrounds)

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday despite bearish data in the U.S. ​Department of Agriculture's monthly ⁠supply-demand report, as parts of the market pegged hopes on greater ‌exports to China.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.1% ​to $11.23-3/4 a bushel by 0313 GMT. CBOT wheat Wv1 gained 0.6% to $5.31-1/2 a bushel. ​Corn Cv1 was up ​0.1% at $4.29 a bushel.

The USDA raised its estimate of soybean production in top world supplier Brazil to 180 million metric tons, ⁠from its previous estimate of 178 million, above an average of analyst estimates for 179.39 million.

Some traders are optimistic that U.S. soybean exports will increase, potentially tightening ending stocks, in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's remark last week ​that China ‌had increased its target ⁠for U.S. soybean ⁠purchases under a trade truce.

"China is reported to be considering buying more U.S. soybeans," the ​USDA said in its monthly report.

The agency left ‌its forecast of U.S. soybean stocks remaining at ⁠the end of the current marketing year unchanged at 350 million bushels.

Soybeans rose in the last session on optimism about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said, but stayed below a two-month high set last week.

The USDA also raised its forecast of U.S. 2025/26 wheat ending stocks to 931 million bushels, up from 926 million last month and bucking trade expectations for a reduction. The agency attributed the higher wheat stocks forecast to a ‌reduction in demand from domestic flour millers.

For corn, the USDA ⁠raised its estimate of U.S. 2025/26 exports by 100 ​million bushels and cut its forecast of corn ending stocks by the same amount.

The government left its estimates of 2025/26 corn production in Brazil and Argentina ​unchanged from ‌last month, at 131 million and 53 million tons, respectively.